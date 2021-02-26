Nugent-Hopkins produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Alex Chiasson for the opening tally at 7:41 of the second period. In 22 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has nine goals, 10 assists, 70 shots and a plus-3 rating. He's picked up 12 of his points on the power play, and he also sees top-line assignments alongside Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi at even strength.