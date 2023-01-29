Nugent-Hopkins logged two power-play assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Nugent-Hopkins is up to a four-game point streak, during which he has a goal and six helpers. The 29-year-old has displayed a better finishing touch this year, but he's still capable of being an elite playmaker, especially on the Oilers' top-ranked power play. He's up to 22 goals, 38 helpers, 32 power-play points, 116 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.