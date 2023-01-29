Nugent-Hopkins logged two power-play assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Nugent-Hopkins is up to a four-game point streak, during which he has a goal and six helpers. The 29-year-old has displayed a better finishing touch this year, but he's still capable of being an elite playmaker, especially on the Oilers' top-ranked power play. He's up to 22 goals, 38 helpers, 32 power-play points, 116 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Provides power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Posts three-point effort•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Slides power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Puts up three points in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Distributes two assists in win•