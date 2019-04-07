Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Serves up pair of helpers

Nugent-Hopkins had two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The first-overall pick from 2011 ends the year with career highs in many categories -- he had 69 points, including 28 goals and 41 helpers in the best of his eight seasons in the league. His 25 power-play points were also a personal best, as was his 208 shots on goal. Nugent-Hopkins, who turns 26 years old on April 12, may not replicate the effort next season, but expectations will be higher for him after this campaign.