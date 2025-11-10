Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will be out of action for at least one week, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV on Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins logged only 14:50 of ice time in Saturday's 9-1 loss to Colorado. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has collected six goals, 16 points and 23 shots on net across 16 appearances this season. With Nugent-Hopkins unavailable, Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) will come off injured reserve to make his season debut in Monday's game against Columbus.