Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Set for return to lineup

Coach Dave Tippet said Sunday that Nugent-Hopkins (hand) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Nugent-Hopkins has been sidelined since Nov. 23 against Vegas when he suffered the hand issue. The winger has yet to be activated off injured reserve, however, so the team will need to active him for official clearance. It's unclear who Nugent-Hopkins will push out of the lineup, but Gaetan Haas and Riley Sheahan are the main candidates.