Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) is slated to be sidelined for the Oilers' next three contests, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Considering Nugent-Hopkins has already missed the team's last game due to his upper-body issue, it wouldn't be surprising to see him designated for injured reserve. Prior to suffering his upper-body injury, the 27-year-old center tallied two goals and three helpers in his previous nine appearances.
