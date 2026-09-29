Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will miss the Oilers' Opening Night matchup Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reported that Nugent-Hopkins is specifically dealing with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old forward had a solid season in 2025-26, where he posted 20 goals, 56 points and 133 shots on net across 72 regular-season outings. In his absence, Colton Dach and Owen Michaels are expected to see heightened roles up the center of the ice. Nugent-Hopkins should be left on the waiver wire in fantasy until more details about his injury are shared.