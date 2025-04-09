Nugent-Hopkins is dealing with an illness and is doubtful against St. Louis on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Nugent-Hopkins' pending absence will not only force the Oilers to play a man short Wednesday but also leaves the team without its top three centers as Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) remain sidelined. The 31-year-old Nugent-Hopkins hasn't exactly excelled without the aforementioned superstar duo, going seven games without a goal and adding just one assist over that stretch.