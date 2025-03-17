Nugent-Hopkins notched three assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

This was Nugent-Hopkins' first multi-point effort since Feb. 23, and he had been limited to just two assists over his previous nine games. He set up tallies by Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson and Connor McDavid in Sunday's victory. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 16 goals, 26 helpers, 128 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances. Whether he's at center or on the wing at even strength, he remains on the top power-play unit, where he's earned 18 of his 42 points this season.