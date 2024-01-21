Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins has gone seven games without a goal, but he's added four assists and 27 shots in that span. His latest helper set up Zach Hyman's individual effort for the empty-net tally Saturday. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists), 104 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances.