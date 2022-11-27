Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Nugent-Hopkins helped the Oilers complete an improbable third-period comeback. He set up Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead goal with 2:02 left in the frame. In his last six games, Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and four assists, including two on the power play. The 29-year-old is up to 22 points (11 on the power play), 51 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances this season. He got a look as the second-line center with Draisaitl moved up to Connor McDavid's line in this contest.