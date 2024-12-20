Nugent-Hopkins provided an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.
Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. He came up clutch with his helper Thursday, setting up Mattias Ekholm's tally at 1:04 of overtime. Nugent-Hopkins now has six goals, 12 assists, 65 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests in his usual top-six role with power-play time.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets PP goal Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores power-play goal•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Logs two helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pair of points in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Steals and scores in overtime•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Ends goal drought Tuesday•