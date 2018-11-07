Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up goal in defeat
Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Nugent-Hopkins has been more balanced in years past, but this season, he's been the setup man for the Oilers, with 13 assists to his name and just three goals. Either way, he's finding the score sheet consistently, so keep him in your lineup.
