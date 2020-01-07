Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up McDavid's beauty goal
Nugent-Hopkins had an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Nugent-Hopkins got the puck to Connor McDavid and the superstar did the rest for the Oilers' sixth and final goal of the game. Nugent-Hopkins has been no slouch himself lately, with three tallies and five helpers in his last seven outings. The 26-year-old is up to 26 points (nine scores, 17 assists) through 39 games.
