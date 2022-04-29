Nugent-Hopkins registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins fed Zach Hyman for the game-winning goal 1:37 into overtime. This was Nugent-Hopkins' third assist in five games since his last tally. The 29-year-old is up to the 50-point mark for the sixth time in his 11-year career. He's added 153 shots and a plus-4 rating through 62 contests. The forward is a candidate to be rested for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Canucks, but the Oilers haven't announced any potential lineup changes yet.