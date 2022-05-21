Nugent-Hopkins notched a shorthanded assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins poked a puck free after the Flames bobbled it to start a power play, springing Zach Hyman for a breakaway goal. Production on the penalty kill is nothing new for Nugent-Hopkins, who picked up five of his 50 points in the regular season while shorthanded. The 29-year-old forward has two goals, six assists, 21 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in nine playoff outings.