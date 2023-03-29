Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and added four assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins picked up three of his four assists on the power play. The 29-year-old has earned five goals and 13 helpers during his nine-game point streak, with six of those being multi-point efforts. He's hurtling toward a 100-point season with 35 tallies, 61 helpers, 183 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 75 appearances.