Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Should play following bye week
Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) has been cleared from concussion protocol, and should be fully healthy following Edmonton's bye week Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Nugent-Hopkins is simply dealing with bruising after his rough collision with Brandon McNabb, which is certainly good news for the youngster. The British Columbia native has been a model of consistency never going more than four games without notching a point all year, and assuming nothing goes awry in his recovery, will look to build upon the 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) that he's already posted in 2017-18 on Saturday against Vancouver.
