Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sidelined 5-6 weeks with cracked ribs

Nugent-Hopkins has suffered cracked ribs and a bruised sternum and is expected to miss 5-to-6 weeks as a result, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Nugent-Hopkins' situation escalated quickly. Originally, he was expected to rejoin the action following the team's bye week, but he wound up designated for injured reserve Thursday and has now been ruled out for an extended period of time. His long absence will be difficult to stomach for a Jets squad that has produced a measly 2.72 goals per game (tied for 24th in NHL) this season and a league-worst 1.57 per contest in January. More information on his timeline should surface as the 24-year-old draws closer to a return, but the team recalled Iiro Pakarinen from the AHL ranks to replace him on the roster in the meantime.