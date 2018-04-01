Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sitting out Saturday
Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) won't skate against Calgary on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Although it's unclear when Nugent-Hopkins suffered the lower-body injury, he'll miss his first game since Mar. 1 -- which is unfortunate as he's been on fire during the healthy stretch, scoring six goals and notching eight assists in 14 games. Michael Cammalleri should draw in while he's absent, and his next chance of returning will be Monday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: No lock to play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies three points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues impressive play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Hits 20 goals for just second time in career•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Bonding with McDavid•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...