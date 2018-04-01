Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sitting out Saturday

Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) won't skate against Calgary on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Although it's unclear when Nugent-Hopkins suffered the lower-body injury, he'll miss his first game since Mar. 1 -- which is unfortunate as he's been on fire during the healthy stretch, scoring six goals and notching eight assists in 14 games. Michael Cammalleri should draw in while he's absent, and his next chance of returning will be Monday against Minnesota.