Nugent-Hopkins (illness) will not play Wednesday versus the Bruins, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Nugent-Hopkins was on the doubtful side of a game-time decision and ultimately will have to miss his first game of the season. The 30-year-old has been excellent with 49 points over 52 outings, including 17 power-play points. Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod will hold down top-six spots while Evander Kane figures to pick up Nugent-Hopkins' power-play time.