Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) skated on his own before Tuesday's practice, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Dave Tippett believes that Nugent-Hopkins -- who is on injured reserve -- has a chance to practice with the team Wednesday. If that happens, the 28-year-old has a good chance to play in Friday's road game versus the Canucks. Until he's able to return, Tyler Ennis is expected to stay on the top line next to Connor McDavid.