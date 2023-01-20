Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Nugent-Hopkins once again prevented a pointless stretch from reaching three games when he helped out on a Leon Draisaitl goal in the first period. Over his last 13 contests, Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and 10 assists, including six power-play points and a shorthanded tally. The 29-year-old forward is up to 54 points (28 on the power play, two shorthanded), 110 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-5 rating through 47 outings overall.