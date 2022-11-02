Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.
Nugent-Hopkins had a rather quiet night by comparison -- Leon Draisaitl had five points, Connor McDavid posted four points and Evander Kane scored a hat trick. Through 10 contests, Nugent-Hopkins has picked up 12 points, including seven on the power play as he continues to be a key part of the top unit. He's added 28 shots on net, eight PIM, a plus-1 rating and nine hits. The 29-year-old's playmaking should keep his offense at a strong level throughout the year given who's often on the ends of his passes.
