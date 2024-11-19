Nugent-Hopkins had a team-high five shots and logged two hits in Monday's 3-0 loss to Montreal.

Nugent-Hopkins' slump continued for an 11th consecutive game without a goal. The longest-tenured Oiler -- Nugent-Hopkins played his 900th career game Monday -- has been caught up in a team-wide offensive funk with just one goal on 38 shots (2.6 shooting percentage) over 19 outings. The silver lining is that he still skates on the top line and first power-play unit.