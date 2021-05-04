Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on Dominik Kahun's goal late in the second period. In Monday's contest, Nugent-Hopkins centered the second line between Kahun and Kailer Yamamoto. The 28-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has 33 points (19 on the power play), 124 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 46 contests, but he typically plays better when he's on the wing.