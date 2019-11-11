Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Snipes pair of goals

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on a team-high seven shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins needed only 1:28 to get the Oilers on the board in the first period. The center then stretched the lead to 3-1 with a power-play tally in the second. The two-goal game tripled the 26-year-old's output this season. He's produced 13 points (seven on the power play) and 51 shots in 19 games.