Nugent-Hopkins produced a power-play goal on three shots in a 6-4 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Nugent-Hopkins received a Connor McDavid feed midway through the second period and went top shelf from the left faceoff circle, giving the Oilers a 3-1 lead. The goal was his second in as many games and pushed his point streak to four. Nugent-Hopkins has registered four goals and three assists through eight games. He's on the top line with McDavid, at least for now, but Edmonton's continued struggles could lead to some lineup shuffling. Nugent-Hopkins is a viable fantasy asset regardless of his place in the Oilers' lineup, but his value would obviously take a bit of a hit if he's moved to another line.