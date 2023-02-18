Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Nugent-Hopkins has at least one power-play point in eight of the last 10 games, a span in which he's amassed six goals and nine assists. The 29-year-old has five multi-point efforts during that hot stretch. For the season, he's accumulated 27 goals, 41 helpers, 37 power-play points, 136 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 56 outings.