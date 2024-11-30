Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal and fired three shots on net in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Nugent-Hopkins stole the puck and rushed in for an unassisted goal to seal the Oilers' victory. This was his second tally over the last four contests, giving him three goals and 10 points through 23 outings overall. He's added 47 shots on net and a minus-2 rating while playing consistently in the top six. The Oilers scored multiple power-play goals for the first time in a single game this season, and if they can get going in that area, Nugent-Hopkins should enjoy a bump in his offense.