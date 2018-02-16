Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Still ailing
Nugent-Hopkins hasn't resumed skating, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Nugent-Hopkins was suffered the injury (ribs) on Jan. 13 against the Golden Knights. He was originally projected to rejoin the team near the end of the month but with Edmonton all but out of playoff contention, they do not appear willing to rush him back. Iiro Pakarinen should continue to see extended time with the big club although neither forward can be relied on at this point.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sidelined 5-6 weeks with cracked ribs•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Designated for IR•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Should play following bye week•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records three point night in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Up to 25 points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets first shortie of career•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...