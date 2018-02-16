Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Still ailing

Nugent-Hopkins hasn't resumed skating, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Nugent-Hopkins was suffered the injury (ribs) on Jan. 13 against the Golden Knights. He was originally projected to rejoin the team near the end of the month but with Edmonton all but out of playoff contention, they do not appear willing to rush him back. Iiro Pakarinen should continue to see extended time with the big club although neither forward can be relied on at this point.