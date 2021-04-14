Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) skated on his own again before Wednesday's practice, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Dave Tippett said Nugent-Hopkins will be evaluated again with hopes he can join the team at practice Thursday. The 28-year-old is on the wrong track ahead of Friday's game versus the Canucks, but a return to practice Thursday would certainly be a step in the right direction. Prior to this injury, Nugent-Hopkins generated 12 goals and 16 assists across 40 games.