Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring just 2:49 into the game. This ended an 11-game goal drought for the 32-year-old, who had just one assist in that span. He was limited to 49 points in 78 regular-season contests, his lowest output in four years. He'll continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, but Nugent-Hopkins doesn't produce offense at the same level as some of the Oilers' other top-six players.