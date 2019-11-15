Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Strikes for two tallies
Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on four shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in a 6-2 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.
Nugent-Hopkins tied the game at one with the first of four first-period goals by the Oilers. He then capped the scoring with a power-play marker in the second. The Nuge has five goals and 15 points in 21 games so far. With three multi-point outings in his last four contests, the 26-year-old seems to be heating up.
