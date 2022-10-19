Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

It took Nugent-Hopkins 13 games to score his first goal last season, compared to just three this year. The counter to that is that he had 17 assists in the first month of 2021-22, while his goal Tuesday was his first point of 2022-23. The playmaking 29-year-old has seen third-line usage at even strength while continuing his usual role on the top power-play unit. He's not the star of the show in Edmonton, but he's a solid part of the supporting cast. He's added 11 shots on net, four PIM and three hits through three games.