Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins rested for the regular-season finale. The 31-year-old has spent much of the season in a top-six role, and he began the playoffs on the second line. He produced 18 goals and 67 points in 80 contests this year, well off the mark from last year's 37-goal, 104-point campaign. Nonetheless, Nugent-Hopkins is an excellent source of power-play production.