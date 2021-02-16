Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals on seven shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins tallied on the power play to spark the Oilers' offense in the second period. He later added an equalizer at even strength in the third, tying the game at 5-5, but that lasted only 3:27 before Blake Wheeler restored the Jets' lead. Nugent-Hopkins had gone three games without a point entering Monday, so he was due to get back on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old is up to seven goals, 13 points, 59 shots and eight power-play points through 17 contests this year.