Nugent-Hopkins registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames in the Heritage Classic.

Nugent-Hopkins was involved in a lot of ways in the win, the biggest being a helper on Brett Kulak's first-period goal. The assist snapped Nugent-Hopkins' four-game point drought. The 30-year-old forward has two goals, five helpers, 19 shots on net, six hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances.