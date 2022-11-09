Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.
Nugent-Hopkins has two even-strength goals and three power-play helpers over his last five games. He set up a Connor McDavid tally in the second period of Tuesday's win. It's been a quietly spectacular start to the year for Nugent-Hopkins -- he has 16 points (nine on the power play), 36 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 14 contests, but he's still in the shadows of his more talented teammates.
