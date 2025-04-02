Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins had gone three games without a point entering Tuesday. He bounced back by setting up Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead goal in the second period. Nugent-Hopkins had 11 points across 14 outings in March, and he's up to 49 points (20 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 73 appearances this season. He'll likely center the second line until Connor McDavid (lower body) is healthy enough to play again.