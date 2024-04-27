Nugent-Hopkins registered three assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Two of the three helpers came on the power play. Nugent-Hopkins is up to four points (three on the power play), five shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating through three playoff contests. The winger continues to play in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit, which should lead to plenty of chances in an offense that's racked up 17 goals over three games.