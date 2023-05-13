Nugent-Hopkins registered two assists in a 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.
Nugent-Hopkins provided the primary assist on each of Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman's power-play goals during the first period. That helped put Edmonton up 2-1 going into the second frame, but the Oilers couldn't hold onto that lead. Nugent-Hopkins is on a roll with a goal and six points -- five with the man advantage -- over his last four outings. That's pushed him up to a goal and 10 points in 11 playoff contests this year.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: One of each in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Offers two assists•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Collects helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Helps out with man advantage•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Adds power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Produces power-play helper•