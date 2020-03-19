Play

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Surpasses 60-point mark

Nugent-Hopkins has 22 goals and 61 points in 65 games this season.

For the second straight campaign, Nugent-Hopkins has eclipsed the 60-point mark. Should the NHL resume the 2019-20 regular season, the 26-year-old will have a shot at tying his career-high 69 points or possibly reaching the 70-point milestone for the first time.

