Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies opening goal
Nugent-Hopkins (illness) scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Nugent-Hopkins missed practice Monday, but it didn't stop him from stretching his point streak to four games. He's amassed four tallies and two helpers in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 31 points, 98 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through 42 contests. Nugent-Hopkins has seen his best performances come since Leon Draisaitl moved to the second line. As long as that duo stays together, expect Nugent-Hopkins to perform at a high level.
