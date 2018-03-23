Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies three points

Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

The Nuge has been on fire since returning from injury. In his 10 games since rejoining the lineup he has five goals, six assists, and 35 shots on net. Being moved from center to being a wing on Connor McDavid's line certainly has helped. Nugent-Hopkins was the first-overall pick in 2011 for a reason, and that talent has been on display recently.