Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies two points
Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and a power-play assist in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
The Nuge has moved back and forth this season from second-line center to first-line wing alongside Connor McDavid. Either way, he's been producing offensively. The first-overall pick from 2011 has 33 points in 36 games, including 13 on the power play.
