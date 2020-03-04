Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies two power-play points
Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play goal and an assist in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Stars on Tuesday.
The Oilers only scored two power-play goals, but that was enough Tuesday, as the Stars didn't register a goal at even strength either. Nugent-Hopkins tallied his seventh goal with the man advantage this season and found Alex Chiasson on the power play for the game-winner in overtime. Nugent-Hopkins has seven goals and 17 assists on the power play this season, putting him within reach of setting career bests in both categories with 15 games remaining. He has 20 goals and 58 points in 61 games this season.
