Nugent-Hopkins scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

Nugent-Hopkins looks set to stay at center for a while, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports, as head coach Kris Knoblauch was pleased with how Tuesday's game went. The 31-year-old Nugent-Hopkins still saw some shifts higher in the lineup, but a prolonged stay on the third line could hurt his offense a bit. That said, momentum is on his side -- he snapped a 10-game goal drought Tuesday and has six points over his last two outings. For the season, he's at 17 goals, 45 points, 132 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 67 appearances.