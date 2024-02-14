Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged three hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Nugent-Hopkins was silenced over the first three games back from the All-Star break before breaking out Tuesday. He set up an Evan Bouchard goal in the second period before scoring two of his own, including the game-winner, in the third. For the season, Nugent-Hopkins has 14 goals, 33 assists, 119 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 49 outings in a top-six role.