Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added two power-play helpers in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Nugent-Hopkins was one of three Oilers to record three points in the high-scoring loss. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also matched that mark. During the regular season, Nugent-Hopkins posted 22 goals and 61 points in 65 games, mostly in a second-line role. He played with McDavid on Saturday, but he found his best success this year with Draisaitl and rookie winger Kailer Yamamoto on the second line. If things get desperate, head coach Dave Tippett may shuffle the lines into that arrangement.